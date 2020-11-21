Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The owl found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is almost ready to fly back into the wild.
On Monday, workers found the saw-whet owl tucked away in the tree’s branches. One of the workers got it out and put it in a box.
It was then taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.
The center says the bird, which has been named Rocky, is now in an outdoor area, getting used to the weather.
Workers are scouting locations to release him, possibly as early as Sunday.
