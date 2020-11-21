CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island City, New York, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was attacked while jogging in Queens on Friday.

It happened near 53rd Avenue in Long Island City.

Police say the officer, who was not in uniform, was assaulted by as many as nine people.

He was taken to a local hospital with bruises to his neck, head, shoulder and knee.

There’s no word on a motive, but police say another jogger was attacked by a group of people Thursday.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments (4)
  1. Kate Frederickson says:
    November 21, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Who really knows if anything you read or see on the news is real anymore? Might just be filler for some sloppy lazy news employee who would rather just make something up and put it in as news.

    Reply
  2. Bryn says:
    November 21, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Doesn’t that happen to people all the time walking around in cities like that? My friend got attacked like that walking around in Baltimore and the police didn’t seem to care. Guessing we are only hearing about this because he was a off duty police officer?

    Reply
  3. Gordon Wagner says:
    November 21, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Obamas?

    Reply
  4. Lou says:
    November 21, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    No off duty piece? There should have been 9 bodies left.

    Reply

Leave a Reply