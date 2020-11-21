Comments (4)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was attacked while jogging in Queens on Friday.
It happened near 53rd Avenue in Long Island City.
Police say the officer, who was not in uniform, was assaulted by as many as nine people.
He was taken to a local hospital with bruises to his neck, head, shoulder and knee.
There’s no word on a motive, but police say another jogger was attacked by a group of people Thursday.
Who really knows if anything you read or see on the news is real anymore? Might just be filler for some sloppy lazy news employee who would rather just make something up and put it in as news.
Doesn’t that happen to people all the time walking around in cities like that? My friend got attacked like that walking around in Baltimore and the police didn’t seem to care. Guessing we are only hearing about this because he was a off duty police officer?
Obamas?
No off duty piece? There should have been 9 bodies left.