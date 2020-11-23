NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some NBA Hall of Famers are helping out New Yorkers in need for the holidays.
Knicks legend “Earl the Pearl” Monroe, John Starks and other sports greats turned out to help hand out Thanksgiving meals.
The event on the West Side was co-sponsored by Gristedes and D’Agostinos supermarkets and St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters.
They say donations have fallen by 75% because of the pandemic, but demand has skyrocketed.
“All those who are looking at us on TV, you know, go out and do your job, as well, give. Just like these people are giving here,” Monroe said.
“New Yorkers, we know how to come together, especially in a time of need. Like we’ve all been talking about, this year has been a very difficult year, especially for families and the stress it’s put on families,” said Starks.
Organizers say the number of food insecure New Yorkers has doubled to over 2 million since the start of the pandemic.