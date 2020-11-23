YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Pat Quinn, the co-founder of the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” died Sunday at the age of 37.

Quinn grew up in Yonkers and was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, back in 2013.

He and the late Pete Frates started the challenge to raise awareness for ALS and money for research.

Millions of people, including celebrities, posted videos of ice being dumped on their heads and helped raise over $250 million.

FLASHBACK: Man Behind ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ Gets His Voice Back Thanks To Technology

“Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him,” the ALS Association said. “Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS. … Our thoughts are with the Quinn family and all of his friends and supporters. Pat was loved by many of us within the ALS community and around the world.”

(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 22, 2020

Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the New York Yankees great who suffered from it — is also known as ALS or motor neuron disease. It is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)