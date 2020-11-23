NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Sheriff’s Office says it busted a swingers party with more than 80 people in attendance early Sunday morning.
Deputies responding to a complaint Saturday night found people drinking, eating at a buffet and having sex at a site in Queens around midnight. Boxes of condoms were provided and three couples were engaged in sex in a small back room, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Photos from the location show a room with several beds in it, a bar area, and signs by the event host Caligula New York, which advertises itself as the “Hottest Swingers Club in New York.”
Organizers were ticketed for violating pandemic rules and selling alcohol without a proper license. A telephone message seeking comment was left at Caligula New York.
In Midtown Manhattan, another party was broken up at 2 a.m. Sunday by deputies who found over 120 people dancing, drinking and smoking hookah without masks or social distancing. The organizers, bouncers and a DJ were ticketed.
