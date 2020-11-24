Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man tried to rape a teenager in Brooklyn.
It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday inside a building on Foster Avenue in Midwood.
Investigators say the man first exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in a hallway.
When the teenager tried to run away, the man grabbed her and knocked her to the ground.
She was able to fight him off, and he ran out of the building and rode off on a moped.
The girl was not physically injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
