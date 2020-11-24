NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers were shot in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on 179th Street near 146th Road in Springfield Gardens just before 1 p.m.

Both officers were rushed to Jamaica Hospital. One officer was struck with in the arm. Another was hit in the leg and suffered heavy blood loss.

Mayor Bill de Blasio rushed to the hospital.

The NYPD said the officers “were involved in an exchange of gunfire with an armed suspect in Queens.”

The suspect was also shot. The suspect’s condition was also not immediately known.

Officers were responding to a domestic violence call.

A news conference about the shooting was expected later Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Two @NYPD105Pct Police Officers were involved in an exchange of gunfire with an armed suspect in Queens. More updates to follow when available. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 24, 2020

“An attack against one police officer is an attack against all law enforcement officers. Nassau Police share a sacred bond with members of the NYPD. We extend our thoughts to the officers injured today and hope that they will make a full recovery. Police officers put their own safety in jeopardy for the safety of others, and we must applaud them for the true, everyday heroes that they are,” said James McDermott, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association.

