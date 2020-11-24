BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It looks like it’ll be Zoom for the holidays for many people this year.

With more families choosing to celebrate safely, CBS2’s Jessica Layton got some advice on how to make your virtual Thanksgiving a success.

“Even though we can’t be in person together, we’re fortunate that we still are here together,” said Tom Gallagher, of Bridgewater.

For as long as he can remember, Gallagher has hosted his kids and grandkids for Thanksgiving, but with the COVID infection rate soaring in New Jersey, the usual in-person Gallagher gathering of 13 was called off.

“It just wasn’t worth the risk of bringing everybody in,” he said.

“Yeah, everybody’s a little sad about it but definitely making the best of it this year,” said daughter Kellyann Gallagher, of Raritan.

She set up a Zoom link and will be putting a laptop next to the festive place settings. Tom Gallagher and his wife will deliver the supplies, already boxed up, to each kid.

“We all have turkeys that are right about the same size, so we can all get together and start them together. And then they’ll be coming out of the oven right about the same time, and then we can eat together,” Kellyann Gallagher said.

Experts say that coordination and cooperation is key.

“The first thing to do is you have to put one person in charge,” culinary nutritionist Regina Ragone said.

Ragone suggests getting all the relatives together for a quick virtual run-through Wednesday.

“It’s easy to get anxious and nervous with all these electronics,” she said. “You wanna try the day before to give them a little help.”

She also says get creative with your Zoom background, send out a recipe for a signature drink and adapt traditions to technology. You can still cook and play games together in your Zoom boxes and, of course, sit down to dinner at the same time.

“Just put the computer on the table and eat with them and talk,” Ragone said. “The most important thing is we’re together whatever way it is.”

