NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For lots of people, Thanksgiving means turkey trouble.

That’s where Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line comes in.

Coren Hayes, Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line expert, spoke with CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler about turkey tips and tricks to help you gobble, gobble safely – and deliciously.

Turkey Talk-Line Experts are available through Christmas Eve.

If you’ve got questions, you can find them by CLICKING HERE.

You can also call 1-800-Butterball or text: 1-844-877-3456.

