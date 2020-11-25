Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 26-year-old man was killed when three vehicles crashed overnight in Brooklyn.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday on Grand Street in Williamsburg.
Police said a 30-year-old man was driving a white SUV when his tire blew out, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic. The SUV hit a minivan, which crashed into a tree.
The driver of the minivan, 26-year-old Alexander Ulloa-Toribio, was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the SUV also struck another vehicle before coming to a rest.
The driver of the SUV and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. The 34-year-old driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing.
