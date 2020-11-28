Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old boy was released from the hospital Saturday after he was shot in Newark.
It happened on 17th Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday.
The boy was rushed to University Hospital where he was treated for injuries, according to police who did not provide any other details.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
