TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the victims of a deadly crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving near exit 21 in Hempstead.

Police said 19-year-old Herson Gonzalez was driving a Honda Pilot that sideswiped a Toyota Corolla. The Honda then crossed over the guardrail and hit an overpass.

Two passengers died at the scene. They were identified Friday as 23-year-old Patricia Ramkissoon, of Bay Shore, and 23-year-old Elliott Bryant, of Brooklyn.

Two other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries. Gonzalez and a fifth passenger were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The people in the Toyota were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

