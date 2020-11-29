NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a show of support Sunday for the 200 men facing removal from their hotel-turned-shelter.
Multiple groups protested near the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.
Last week, a judge upheld the city’s decision to move the men to a Radisson Hotel in the Financial District.
“The judge did not say they had to leave. The judge said she could not stop the city. So what we’re here to say today is, Mayor de Blasio, you are free to act with your conscience in this case now,” one protester said to cheers.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Health Experts Say Dramatic Increase In COVID Cases ‘Will Certainly Happen’ In Weeks After Thanksgiving
- Upstate New York Couple Finds Dozens Of Bottles Of Whiskey Hitting In Walls Of Home
- Long Island Dentists Allison Napoli, Daniel Gambella Facing Charges After Allegedly Following Teen On Bicycle Over Fireworks Incident
The city started housing homeless people in more hotels during the coronavirus pandemic as a safety precaution to allow for greater social distancing.
The demonstrators said the Radisson should not be used to help people already living in more-cramped shelters.