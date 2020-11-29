CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, New York City Sheriff's Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another illegal party was busted in Manhattan on Saturday.

The party was taking place inside a building on West 36th Street around 2:45 a.m.

The New York City sheriff’s office says nearly 400 people were inside, violating social distancing rules and mask regulations.

Police also say the organizers did not have a liquor license.

Four people, including a DJ, are now facing charges.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply