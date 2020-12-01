NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three suspects they say robbed a man inside the lobby of a building in Brooklyn and then slashed his tires.
It happened shortly before midnight on Nov. 18 at an apartment building on Williams Avenue in New Lots.
Surveillance video shows one suspect point a gun at the 26-year-old victim, while another holds a large knife.
Police said they stole $1,900 and two cellphones before slashing the man’s tires.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
