CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, New Lots, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three suspects they say robbed a man inside the lobby of a building in Brooklyn and then slashed his tires.

It happened shortly before midnight on Nov. 18 at an apartment building on Williams Avenue in New Lots.

(Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows one suspect point a gun at the 26-year-old victim, while another holds a large knife.

Police said they stole $1,900 and two cellphones before slashing the man’s tires.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply