NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn rapper known as “Casanova” is wanted by the FBI.

His real name is Caswell Senior, and the feds say he’s a member of a violent street gang.

Senior is one of 18 members charged with drug trafficking and racketeering in New York City and upstate.

Federal agents believe Senior could be in Atlanta, but he has ties to the city.

One of the suspects is charged with murdering a Poughkeepsie teenager in September.

