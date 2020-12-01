Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 63-year-old man was struck and killed by an MTA bus on Station Island.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at Hylan Boulevard and Ebbitts Avenue.
Police said the man was walking within the crosswalk, but against the pedestrian traffic signal.
He was identified as Patrick Meehan, of Staten Island.
The bus driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged.
