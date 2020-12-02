NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In what’s being viewed as a watershed moment for the trans community, the Oscar-nominated star of the movie Juno has come out as transgender.

In a powerful social media post, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, wrote “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right not and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.”

As Vladimir Duthiers reports, in coming out as transgender, the Umbrella Academy star writes “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page’s career has spanned more than two decades, including Juno and the hit Inception.

Page came out as gay in 2014, and has been married to Emma Porter for nearly three years. In his post, he shared his fears.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate… and of the violence… the discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” Page wrote.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 40 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed this year alone, most of them Black and Latinx transgender women.

“While we see growing acceptance, we also see growing backlash, particularly during the last four years of this administration,” said Nick Adams of GLAAD.

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

Celebrities are showing their support. Anna Kendrick wrote “Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent,” while Miley Cyrus simply posted “Elliot rules!”

Saying he loves that he’s trans, Page told others like them “who deal with the harassment, self-loathing, abuse… I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Nick Adams told Duthiers how powerful Page’s coming out is. He is someone so many people feel they know and love, and that helps change perceptions and gives other transgender people the strength to live their truth as well.

