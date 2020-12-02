ENGLEWOOD, N. J. (CBSNewYork) — A storage facility was destroyed in an explosion Wednesday morning in Englewood, New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, smoke could be seen for miles.

The blast happened around 8:45 a.m. inside a commercial building on Bancker Street.

The mayor said it was a storage facility for women’s shoes.

Explosion in Englewood, NJ this morning at a facility storing shoes. Mayor says no one injured. LIVE at noon with latest @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/lz1MylW0zk — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) December 2, 2020

Cellphone video taken moments after the explosion showed flames and thick, black smoke.

“I heard an explosion. It shook my office here, and I see a fireball in the sky,” witness Kevin Mark told Gainer.

Other people in the area saw the same.

“After getting my coffee, I heard a big boom,” witness Mark Lewis said. “There’s a huge, black cloud of smoke, which I thought might have been a plane crash.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“Thankfully, PSE&G is on the scene, and they’re disconnecting the gas,” said Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes.

The fire chief said the flames were under control before 11:30 a.m., but they were still on the scene battling hot spots.

The mayor and county executive were also on the scene and got a look at the back of the facility.

“It looks like a blown out building with feet of water now that the fire department’s pouring on it to douse it properly,” Wildes said. “There’s nobody inside, no injuries. And the people that are renting the facility are on the scene here, as well.”

Those who saw and heard the blast were happy things didn’t wind up worse.

“I was a little nervous, because of the way it shook,” Mark said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.