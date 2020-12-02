Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six people were hurt when a fire truck collided with a car early Wednesday morning in the Bronx.
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the intersection of East 161st Street and Tinton Avenue in the Melrose section.
Police said the fire truck was rushing to a nearby fire when it was T-boned by a livery cab.
Four firefighters from Engine 73 and two civilians inside the cab were injured. All of the victims are expected to be OK.
Investigators are working to determine who was at fault in the crash.
