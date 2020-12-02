NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man on a motorcycle who they say fired multiple shots last week on a Bronx street.
The shooting was caught on camera around 12:35 a.m. on Nov. 24 near East 172nd Street and St. Lawrence Avenue in the Soundview section.
Police said the suspect was riding a motorbike when he opened fire, hitting a vehicle.
The 28-year-old driver was not injured.
Police said the suspect drove off on East 172nd Street and then went north on Beach Avenue.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
