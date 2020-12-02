Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree will be held Wednesday night.
This year’s ceremony is closed to the public, but will be televised.
After the lighting, visitors will only be allowed in dedicated viewing zones along 49th and 50th Streets for five minutes at a time.
MORE: Tickets Required To View Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Changes Made To Other Holiday Traditions In City This Year
They will also need to scan a QR code to enter a virtual line.
Social distancing and mask mandates will be enforced.
Click here for tickets, wait times and more details.
