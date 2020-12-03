Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a series of hate crimes against Hasidic men in Williamsburg.
Four incidents were reported between 3:30 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on July 23 along Bedford Avenue.
Police said two suspects riding one Citi Bike snatched the men’s hats off their heads and rode away.
The victims ranged in age from 21 to 48 years old. No injuries were reported.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Hundreds Of Protesters Show Up In Support Of Staten Island Bar Owner Who Refused To Follow Orange Zone Rules
- No Crowd, But Rock Center Christmas Tree Still Sight To See
- FBI On The Hunt For Brooklyn Rapper ‘Casanova,’ Says He’s Member Of Violent Street Gang
Police released new surveillance video of the suspects Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.