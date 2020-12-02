NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City sheriff’s office took a Staten Island bar owner into custody after he refused to shut his doors.

Mac’s Public House is located in a designated orange zone, where indoor dining is not allowed.

The sheriff’s office said it found more than a dozen people inside eating and drinking Tuesday night.

Manager Daniel Presti was taken into custody for obstructing governmental administration. He was issued appearance tickets and released.

The sheriff’s office said a crowd of approximately 50 people gathered outside the bar to protest his arrest.

MORE: In Response To New Restrictions, Staten Island Restaurant Declares Itself An ‘Autonomous Zone’

Earlier Tuesday, the mayor and health commissioner issued a new advisory urging seniors and people with underlying conditions to stay home except for essential purposes.

“That means stopping non-essential activities, staying in as much as possible,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

“One of the only exceptions to what he’s saying is to make sure people get the health care they need,” Mayor Bill de Blasio added.

The voluntary lockdown excludes commuting to work or school, medical care and shopping for things like groceries.

The notice was directed at New Yorkers 65 and older, their housemates and caregivers, pregnant women and people with preexisting ailments.

MORE: NYC COVID Advisory: Health Commissioner Urges Older, At-Risk New Yorkers To Stay Home

They’re also being asked to wear masks both indoors and outdoors and limit interactions with others.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made sure to reiterate the advisory is voluntary.

“You’re 70 years old, you can do whatever you want to do in life,” he said. “My advice is be careful.”

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK