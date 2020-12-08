Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot not far from a subway station Tuesday morning in the Bronx.
It happened around 7 a.m. near the Eastchester-Dyre Avenue stop.
Police said the 45-year-old victim was shot following a dispute.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.
The NYPD says there have been 1,433 shootings as of this past weekend. That’s compared to 735 shootings in the same time last year.
