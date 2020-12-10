NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The home of the Giants and Jets, MetLife Stadium, is looking for new artwork that honors the essential workers throughout the Tri-State Area who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The stadium, along with its two franchises, are teaming up to hold a mural contest. Artists can submit designs to potentially have theirs be one of two featured in a two-story tall mural at the stadium next year.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST
The contest is looking for designs that commemorates the essential workers who have kept the area running throughout the pandemic.
“We’re inspired by the profound impact the workforce of plumbers, mechanics, warehouse workers, cooks, healthcare administrators, small business owners and more have on our communities, and on our daily lives. The murals will commemorate these men and women for years to come,” the organizers wrote on a web page to submit entries.
The contest is open to all levels of artist and submitters must be 14 years or older in order to enter. The opportunity to enter designs ends on December 14th.
