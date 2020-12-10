NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire damaged several adjacent buildings early Thursday morning in Queens.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, 40 people are displaced after the fire on Jamaica Avenue near 110th Street in Richmond Hill.

The FDNY said the flames started in a business on the first floor, which was closed at the time, and quickly spread to the apartment’s above.

Everyone made it out safely.

The FDNY was called to the scene around 1 a.m., and more than 200 firefighters and EMS personnel responded.

The quick-moving fire spread to a total of six buildings.

We’re at the scene of this 6-alarm fire in Queens. The FDNY says all the residents made it out but 40 people are homeless this morning. Three firefighters have minor injuries. Updates on @CBSNewYork https://t.co/786PQtsI2N — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) December 10, 2020

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen shooting from the building, as people stood by in disbelief.

“I was sleeping, and my wife wake me up, and she said there’s a lot of sound outside. So I came outside, and I see a lot of firefighters. So I immediately took my kids outside,” resident Feisal Shah told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “To see everything like this, it’s crazy.”

“We have two cats inside there. We went in just now to see if we could get something — everything is just covered and burned and destroyed. Nothing saved,” resident Indira Sukhram added.

Sukhram and other residents were placed on an MTA bus to stay warm until the Red Cross can find them a place to stay.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

