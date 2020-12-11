NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is checking in with some small suburban businesses trying to survive the pandemic’s economic downturn.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Friday, they say “Shop Local” campaigns are helping and they’re grateful.

In the Village of Larchmont, there are welcome signs and warning signs as local businesses struggle through the pandemic.

“I think it’s imperative that we shop local in order to sustain our local businesses that have been through such a hard time. They’re the essence of each community,” said Sherrie Lowey, a Scarsdale resident.

With some businesses hanging by a thread, Lowey has upped her local spending by 50 percent. She’s seeking out small business treasure like Stitch By Stitch Needlepoint, where coronavirus-related canvasses are all the rage.

“They come here and they support us, and even when they can’t physically get here because of COVID, they still shop with us online,” said Susan Steinthal. “It makes us feel tremendous.”

Beyond spending your money, local businesses say there’s another great way you can help them survive the pandemic – and it won’t cost you a dime.

At The Cottage in Pound Ridge, owner Lisa Miller says positive social media mentions from customers on Facebook and Instagram drive significant business.

“Tagging us, or telling people you had a really great experience at the shop. Maybe posting what they bought, posting how we wrapped it. Those things are really important to small businesses,” said Miller.

She’s also getting orders from people who live outside the area – knowing loved ones in Westchester and Fairfield will appreciate a gift from a favorite local merchant.

“They don’t want to do the big box stores. They want to make sure we’re here when all this craziness is done,” said Miller.

Local businesses are stitching together a plan to survive and hoping for better days next year.