By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a very mild weekend, although there will be a few showers around at times. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temps in the mid 50s. The best bet for some rain will be along the coast and Long Island. By no means is it a washout, but have the umbrella handy if you’ll be outdoors.

With clouds and a southwest flow, it stays on the mild side overnight. Temps only drop to around 50 in the city and 40s elsewhere… even far N&W. Sunday starts off with a shower chance for coastal spots, but the afternoon is looking brighter. It’s even milder tomorrow… upper 50s and low 60s!

Then things start to change heading into next week. Monday brings a mix of rain and snow to start us off. As is typical in these situations, S&E of the city looks like a mainly rain event while N&W will see more in the way of some light snow. Temps are in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A bigger coastal storm is lingering for midweek… and a more significant snowfall is definitely on the table. Still too early for any specifics, but it’s something to watch. Wednesday into Thursday would be the days to keep an eye on the forecast. Stay tuned!

