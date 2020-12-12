NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the woman they said was behind the wheel of a car that plowed into a group of demonstrators in Murray Hill.
Kathleen Casillo, 52, of Rockaway Park, faces a reckless endangerment charge, police said Saturday.
A livestream video taken Friday evening shows protesters walking across Third Avenue, then the camera pans to a BMW and people banging on it before the driver guns it, stepping on the gas and hitting protesters while speeding across 39th Street.
Six people were injured and taken to the hospital. No one suffered life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and was being questioned after the incident.
“I turned around, I see a car coming. I said ‘wait,’ they flew past me. One of my brothers moved me out the way, you know what I’m saying? Then the car started just hitting people, like literally smacking people. I saw my brother go about seven feet [in the air], you know what I’m saying? It could’ve been me, he moved me out the way,” witness Desmond Marrero said.
Marrero said about 30 people were protesting in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Police also said they arrested a protester, Nicolle Besuden, 32, for interfering with EMS on the scene.
