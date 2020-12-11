NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle during a protest on the East Side on Friday.
Six people were injured and taken to local hospitals, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Officers were called to the scene near East 39th Street and Third Avenue just after 4 p.m.
.@NYPDnews Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, & emergency personnel near 3rd Avenue & East 39th Street, Manhattan. Avoid the area.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 11, 2020
According to police, the driver stayed at the scene after the incident and is being questioned. It’s unknown at this time if the driver will face any charges.
A witness said about 30 people were protesting in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.
One protester was arrested for obstructing governmental administration.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBSN New York for the latest details on this developing story.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK