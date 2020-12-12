NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities tracked down a baby boy from Long Island who they believed was in imminent danger and his fugitive mother to a trailer in North Carolina, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
New York issued a missing child alert for 1-year-old Kaecyn Smith on Dec. 10. He had not been seen since Dec. 4 when he was with his mother Kayla Smith, 22, on Beverly Road in Hempstead.
Investigators working with the U.S. Marshals Service found Smith with her child inside a trailer in Stoneville, North Carolina on Dec. 11. Smith was arrested and Kaecyn was taken into protective custody by the local social services department to be safely returned to New York.
According to police, arrest warrants were issued for Smith and her ex-boyfriend Levar Butts, 25, on Dec. 7. Butts was taken into custody in Mastic Beach on Dec. 9.
After the arrest, police said they received information that led them to believe Smith had left the state with her son.
Suffolk County police did not reveal the charges against Smith or Butts. However, they said the charges against Smith are not extraditable and she remained in North Carolina.
