NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will decide Wednesday if schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning.
If schools close, students will not get a Snow Day.
The mayor says all students will be expected to log on for remote learning.
“Someone said to me the other day, they felt kind of forlorn about the fact it ends the Snow Day as we knew it as kids, when we looked forward to a day off. Yes, it’s true, that’s now gonna be a thing of the past,” de Blasio said.
The mayor said he will announce his decision on school closures Wednesday evening.
