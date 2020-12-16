GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the severe cold weather protocol for the first time this season.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, on Greenwich Avenue, flurries began falling Wednesday afternoon, along with the temperatures.

Roads were prepped ahead of time with brine.

Lamont activated the protocol around 3 p.m. It will last through noon Friday. The system coordinates various state agencies and municipalities with United Way, 211 and shelters to get vulnerable populations out of the cold and into warm shelters.

Connecticut residents can call 211 if they need a place to go.

In Greenwich, there’s also a snow emergency, so there’s no on-street parking on designated snow emergency routes.

Schools in Greenwich will be closed Thursday.

Lamont says about 600 plows will be out, but the state is working with contractors because about 100 Department of Transportation employees are out sick with COVID.

