HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County snow crews are ready to roll as Wednesday’s major winter storm makes its way toward Long Island.
Ninety trucks loaded up at the Department of Public Works in Hicksville, hitting the roads to salt ahead of snow.
Officials called on business owners to do their part to keep the roads clear.
“You’ll have a contractor who’ll come and clear your property. Too often they’ll dump that snow right on the road. So we just cleared it, it’s beautiful and clean, and then we’ve got a big pile of snow, which makes it very unsafe for drivers,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday morning.
“We just ask everyone to push into your property, not out onto the main roads,” Nassau County Highway Superintendent Michael Fasano added.
They also urge residents to stay home and stay off the roads.
