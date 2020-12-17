Comments
PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a large fire in Passaic Thursday morning.
Video shows flames and smoke pouring out of the roof of the building on 4th Street.
Firefighters say the fire broke out around 4 a.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries, and it wasn’t clear what caused the fire.
Conditions to battle fire were complicated by the intense storm that continued to pound the Tri-State Area.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
