NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rent relief is on the way for New Yorkers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic as the state expands eligibility.
Applications for the state’s COVID Rent Relief Program will reopen to applicants starting Friday, Dec. 18 through Feb. 1, 2021.
The program is open to anyone who lost income between April 1 and July 31. It will help prevent eviction and foreclosure for tenants.
LINK: Click here for more information and to apply.
According to New York State Homes and Community Renewal, applicants must meet these criteria to qualify for assistance:
- Must be a renter and have a primary residence in New York State
- Applicants must have lost income during the period of April 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
- Before March 7, 2020, household income must have been at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, adjusted for household size
- Households must be “rent burdened” during the months they are applying for assistance between April 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020
Anyone who already applied will not have to apply again to be reconsidered.
