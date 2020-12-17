NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In the northern suburbs, parts of Westchester and Rockland counties saw at least eight inches of snow.

The northern burbs are now waking up to the most significant snowfall in more than a year.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, it has been coming down more or less steadily for 11 hours, mostly in the form of tiny, icy flakes.

On his drive from Westchester to Rockland, Aiello followed a convoy of Thruway Authority plows working to clear I-278. He found very little traffic on the roads, which were snowy but passable.

It was the same situation on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland, where the rate of snow had been steady.

Plow drivers say they start falling behind at two inches an hour. So far, we’ve stayed below that during this storm.

“Big distance, big distance,” said John Booth, of the Clarkstown Highway Department. “Stop way before us, so we can make maneuvers around you.”

In addition to the snow, people will be waking up to bitter cold temperatures.

