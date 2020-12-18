NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents in a Brooklyn building say they have no heat.
A group of tenants gathered outside their building on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights on Friday morning.
They say they have been without heat or hot water since Thursday night after the big snow storm.
Tenants are also demanding the state legislature print and pass the universal one-year eviction moratorium.
“We have to cancel rent. No one is working, there’s no heat, some of the people got no hot water and no gas to cook on. This must stop,” tenant Wanda Lathis said.
“It’s always on the coldest days that we have no heat and no hot water,” another tenant said.
The tenants, many who have lived in the building for decades, say their calls to their landlord go unanswered.
