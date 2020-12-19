CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRR! It’s still on the brisk side out there despite some sunshine. Clouds will thicken this evening and, while it won’t be quite as bitter, it’ll still be cold with actual temps in the teens and 20s… Bundle up!

A little bit “milder” tomorrow with temps closer to 40, but it comes with a catch… more clouds and a chance for a few afternoon/evening sprinkles or even flakes… But don’t worry — no comparison to the midweek storm we just had!

Monday will be a near repeat with mostly cloudy skies and spotty drops/flakes… perfect conditions for the first day of winter.

Stay warm!

