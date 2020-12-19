NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christmas came a little early for dozens of children in Brooklyn.

A big toy giveaway was held Saturday outside Public School 54 in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police were on hand, masked-up, as little shoppers searched for toys.

The event is sponsored by the Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation.

The NYPD detective and his partner were gunned down while on duty six years ago.

The city’s police commissioner was on hand to help out.

“This is a great event. When you look at the men and women that keep this city safe every day and working together and with the community and giving out toys at a time of year, in a real difficult year, just to connect. So it’s smiles all around,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

This year, instead of helping provide toys for just one school, it collected enough toys to help students at four schools.

