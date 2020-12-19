NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects in a home invasion in Queens.

Investigators say they pretended to be delivering flowers.

Authorities say it happened just before noon Friday on Haddon Street at a two-story home in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood.

Video shows a man making his way up the snow-covered steps, holding a box, before knocking on the door and waiting for someone to answer.

Sources tell CBS2 moments later, a 48-year-old woman responded, greeting the man who then allegedly hit her in the head with an unknown object, causing her to fall down.

That is when the man walks inside the home, but outside, video shows two additional suspects — one hopping out of a white van wearing red and another racing across the street in all black.

Both of them follow the first intruder moments later.

Neighbor Avital Badalov told CBS2’s Cory James she is stunned by what happened.

“That’s something crazy. That’s bizarre. That’s too much,” she said.

Police say for about an hour, the suspects ransacked the home, stealing jewelry, clothes and cash.

Meanwhile in the house, sources tell CBS2 one of the suspects pulled out a taser and stunned the woman.

After the bandits took off, she called 911.

Badalov says she saw the woman who lives in the home speaking to police.

“Oh my god, she was scared. She was shaking. It was so scary. It was like, she said she never should have opened the door. That’s what we heard, and then we drove by,” Badalov said.

Police spent the evening collecting evidence from the home.

“This is such a quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever happens here,” Badalov said. “I hope she’s OK.”

We’re told the woman was taken to a local medical center with injuries to her face.

It is unclear why the home was targeted, but sources say police believe it was not a random robbery.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

