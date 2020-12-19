NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three days after Wednesday’s snow storm, some New Yorkers complain there are still problems on passageways.

One tweet draws attention to the pedestrian path on the Willis Avenue Bridge between the Bronx and Manhattan.

“It is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE that the pedestrian path on the Willis Ave Bridge hasn’t been cleared! This is a major connector between Manhattan and The Bronx serving thousands a day especially those making deliveries and commuting. Do better,” the user wrote.

It is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE that the pedestrian path on the Willis Ave Bridge hasn't been cleared! This is a major connector between Manhattan and The #Bronx serving thousands a day especially those making deliveries and commuting. Do better. pic.twitter.com/nNpzL4p9Xo — Welcome2theBronx™ (@Welcome2theBX) December 19, 2020

The Department of Sanitation says it had workers out Saturday and they’ll be back Sunday, all working to clear pedestrian ways.

The department’s first priority during a storm is to clear roads for emergency vehicles.

Some walkers in the city say sidewalks need more attention from building owners.

“As you can see, the sidewalks look muggy. I almost tripped myself,” one person said.

“It’s not too good, not too bad. It’s better when you’re driving. There’s lots of ice out here. You don’t want to slip and fall,” another person said.

The city leaves it up to landlords and business owners to keep sidewalks clear.

