OWEGO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A driver was buried beneath the snow for 10 hours, and even police had a tough time finding the car.

The car was on the side of the road in Owego, near Binghamton, New York, late Wednesday night when a snow plow buried it beneath about four feet of snow.

The driver called 911 but had trouble connecting.

“He finally got through a few times and was geolocated, but not very well because of the spottiness of the reception,” State Police Sgt. Jason Cawley said.

First responders narrowed the call to a 3-mile stretch along the Susquehanna River.

Cawley climbed miles of snowbanks, finally happening on one that looked slightly different and was in front of a house. He believed at first that he was looking at a row of mailboxes.

“I reached in to find which address I was at when I punched the side window of a car,” Cawley said. “I was a little shocked because I was actually standing almost on top of the car.”

He managed to dig the vehicle out of the snow and get the driver out with the help of a passerby.

The 58-year-old driver was stranded without heat and was treated for hypothermia and frostbite.

