NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Seven people including six firefighters were hospitalized after a crash in Brooklyn late Sunday night.
Police say a fire engine was responding to a fire in the area when it hit a car and then crashed into a vacant commercial building.
It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Avenue U and East 4th Street in the Gravesend section.
The six firefighters and the driver of the car were taken to Lutheran Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
