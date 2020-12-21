NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Upper East Side intersection was lit up by a transformer fire Monday morning.
The FDNY got the call just before 3 a.m., responding to York Avenue and East 89th Street.
Neighbors heard an explosion, then flames and thick smoke could be seen rising from below the street as loud popping sounds continued.
“I heard the noise, I heard the explosion. I wanted to see what it was and I came down and decided to take the elevator instead of the stairs and got stuck on the second floor. The fire department had to get me out,” said neighbor Joe Scrimenzi.
“We’re doing a lot of this, these things with this weather. The salt that’s put on the road with the snow that affects the wiring in these manholes,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Thor Johannessen.
A traffic light was reportedly out, but we’re told other neighboring building didn’t lose power.
