Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused in a brick attack.
Police said it happened on East 47th Street and Third Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
The man allegedly ran up behind a 51-year-old woman and hit her in the back of the head with a brick, according to investigators.
The woman suffered cuts to the back of her head, but is expected to recover.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
