NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man wanted for an incident on a Queens bus.
It happened at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Police say the victim, 17, was on a Q113 bus at Archer Avenue and 160th Street in Jamaica when a man grabbed her buttocks. He then spit in her face and took off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
