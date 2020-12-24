TRACKING SANTASanta's Making His Rounds, And Norad Is Tracking Him. Follow Along!
By CBSNewYork Team
(credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man wanted for an incident on a Queens bus.

It happened at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Police say the victim, 17, was on a Q113 bus at Archer Avenue and 160th Street in Jamaica when a man grabbed her buttocks. He then spit in her face and took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team

