NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway.

The suspects allegedly made anti-Asian comments related to COVID-19 to the woman during the attack, police said.

It happened on an A train near the West 4th Street – Washington Square station on Dec. 17.

According to the NYPD, it started when a group of three men and three woman got into an argument with the woman over the apparent fact that she was not wearing a mask.

MORE: NYPD: Woman Assaulted On Subway For Not Wearing A Mask

Suspects Wanted In Subway Hate Crime Investigation Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway. (credit: NYPD)

Suspects Wanted In Subway Hate Crime Investigation Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway. (credit: NYPD)

Suspects Wanted In Subway Hate Crime Investigation Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway. (credit: NYPD)

Suspects Wanted In Subway Hate Crime Investigation Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway. (credit: NYPD)

Suspects Wanted In Subway Hate Crime Investigation Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway. (credit: NYPD)

Suspects Wanted In Subway Hate Crime Investigation Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway. (credit: NYPD)

Suspects Wanted In Subway Hate Crime Investigation Police released new surveillance pictures of suspects wanted in a hate crime investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask on the subway. (credit: NYPD)

Police said the confrontation escalated and the suspects punched the woman in the face multiple times before fleeing the train.

The woman had bruises from the attack, but police said she refused medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: