EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The police and fire departments in East Orange held a holiday caravan Tuesday as a special salute to health care workers.
The mayor says during the pandemic, the health care professionals showed their bravery, courage and commitment as they worked tirelessly on the front lines to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I thought it was fitting, before the New Year comes in, come back to East Orange General Hospital and say to all these wonderful people, thank you, thank you, thank you for being an essential and non-essential worker here in the city of East Orange,” Mayor Ted Green said.
The caravan thanked workers at East Orange General Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital.
